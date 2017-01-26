Thursday Jan 26, 2017
Traffic on Range Road 11 north of Highway 566 was tied up for a number of hours …
Traffic on Range Road 11 north of Highway 566 was tied up for a number of hours …
A project that was already in the midst of being completed got a major boost when the City of Airdrie was named as one of the recipients of the Canada 150 Community Infrastructure Plan (CIP) Jan. 18.
Airdrie youth, ages 12 to 24, have a chance to provide the City of Airdrie with …
An Airdrie author is sharing her story of spiritual awakening with her first…
The Airdrie Sky High Twirlers got its 2017 competitive season started early…
The impressive 2016-17 season continued for the Airdrie Aces Athletic Club at…
Saturday Jan 28, 2017
Former St. Albert MLA Stephen Khan dropped out of the Progressive Conservative leadership race after he says the campaign had become more about the antics of party …
No simple answer to bear deaths on rails
Thursday Jan 26, 2017
After a five-year joint research project between Parks Canada and Canadian Pacific Railway to look specifically at grizzly bear deaths on the rail line, studies have …
Social media post leads to suspect
It all started with a Facebook post.
Lindsay's Kids helps youth play winter sports
The late Lindsay Kimmett didnt get a chance to have children, but if she had, theres little doubt Lindsays Kids would have loved ringette and hockey as much as she did.
New university course teaches Stoney Nakoda language
A new course through the University of Calgary will help strengthen the language of the Stoney Nakoda people and revive the dream one Nation member had with his late …
Rocky View Schools (RVS) admitted Wednesday that it works toward building more schools by design.
Vader sentenced to life in prison
Wednesday Jan 25, 2017
The Heritage Junior Hockey League (HJHL) playoff race is heating up and the…
The Airdrie Techmation Thunder is continuing to roll in the Heritage Junior…
Airdrie luger Colton Clarke was among the list of more than 250 amateur…
After putting his final high school semester behind him one of the most…
Local artists will be recognized at the third annual TD Canada Trust Airdrie…
The Airdrie Rotary Community Kitchen is hosting its first open house event Jan. …
The single Four Leaf Clover by Airdrie musician Christian Hudson will be…
If you missed spending New Years Eve in New York City, youll have a second…
There has been a lot of doom and gloom surrounding the election of Donald Trump as U.S. President. But after his first few days in office, the biggest impact hes had on Canada is signing an executive order to approve the Keystone XL…
Recently, the press secretary for newly minted U.S. President Donald Trump came under fire for asserting more people watched Trumps inauguration than any other in history. He got his facts wrong but Trumps campaign manager Kellyanne…
Re: Council to grapple with code of conduct Airdrie City View, Jan. 12, 2017, Page 1.
When the last body is thrown over the ropes at the Royal Rumble on Jan. 29, it would be in the best storytelling interest of the WWE to have Chris Jericho on the giving end of that toss to win it all.
10/03/16
09/09/16
Linking the Community Festival
09/09/16
Economic Development launches microsite for entrepreneurs
January 26, 2017
Airdronian aids new team to best season in years
January 26, 2017
Painter helps ADVAS through art sales
January 26, 2017