Thursday Jan 5, 2017
Airdrie RCMP officers are asking for help from members of the public in…
Airdrie RCMP officers are asking for help from members of the public in…
Rocky View Schools has made a change to the way it will process registration…
One third of Canadian drivers admitted to texting behind the wheel while…
Thursday Jan 5, 2017
A little more than a year after getting called up to the major junior ranks…
The 2016-17 season has been a big one for the Airdrie Techmation Thunder as the …
For his determination to his team and the sport of basketball, Bert Church…
Man killed during homicide investigation
Sunday Jan 8, 2017
A man is dead after a homicide investigation in Morley resulted in a fire fight between RCMP and one suspect.
One dead in shooting, one at large after RCMP serve arrest…
Sunday Jan 8, 2017
Vader lawyer asks for time served
Saturday Jan 7, 2017
Take a bite out of the Big Taste
Canmore in hunt for Russia's lost world cup races
Canmore has launched a last minute push to bring either the 2017 youth/world junior biathlon championship in February or biathlon world cup races in March 2017 to town.
Torch identified as trigger for Mount Royal fire
Almost 300 people escaped unharmed as fire ripped through the upper levels of Banffs historical Mount Royal Hotel in the early morning hours of Thursday (Dec. 29) one …
Boy with cystic fibrosis meets the team that played in his…
Four-year-old Nate Chapin dazzled a dressing room of champion hockey players last week all who wanted a chance to meet the little boy with cystic fibrosis and let him …
Cochrane restaurants get recognition
New year, new foods to try?
Carbon tax results divides politicians
Social media channels were abuzz this week with talk of the provincial carbon tax, which came into effect on Jan.1.
Vader sentencing hearing continues
Wednesday Jan 4, 2017
Travis Vaders application for sentence reduction in relation to alleged Charter violations was denied in part by the court Tuesday.
The Bert Church Chargers senior boys basketball team has faced adversity in the …
In its final game of 2016, the George McDougall Mustangs senior boys basketball …
The Bert Church Chargers senior boys basketball team got its season off on the…
Airdries own Jake Vold enjoyed an impressive outing at the 2016 Wrangler…
Airdrie will be celebrating with an elegant evening of food, dancing and masks…
As 2016 ticks down on New Years Eve (NYE), families can celebrate with the…
A year-end update to the Wildrose shadow cabinet will see Airdrie MLA Angela…
One Airdrie family is helping spread an anti-violence message to youth through…
The Canadian Automobile Association (CAA) has released a troubling statistic one third of Canadian drivers have admitted to texting while behind the wheel while stopped at a red light in the past month. (See full story on Page 22.)
Sharing the most special day of the year can be difficult between my family and my fiancés family that is.
Its the most wonderful time of the year, as they say.
Did you know that almost a third of Airdries population, nearly 20,000 people, have an Airdrie Public Library (APL) card?
10/03/16
09/09/16
Linking the Community Festival
09/09/16
Open mic sendoff celebration says goodbye to host
January 5, 2017
Prosperous year of awareness for AIWC
January 5, 2017
Local family plays part in anti-violence music video
December 22, 2016