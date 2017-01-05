  • Thunder refocused



    Its a new year and a new focus for the Airdrie Techmation Thunder as the team aims to be the top team in the Heritage Junior Hockey League (HJHL).

  • Open mic sendoff celebration says goodbye to host



    A key character of open mic night at Bambinos Neighbourhood Pub is saying goodbye to the event he has helped cultivate for the past two years with a final sendoff celebration Jan. 9.

  • House catches fire for second time in 2016



    A house fire Dec. 31 marked the second time a particular residence in the 200 block of Silver Springs Way NW had been ablaze in 2016.

Thursday Jan 5, 2017

Survey conducted on size of blue bins

The City of Airdrie has finished asking residents for feedback on the size of bin theyd like to receive once a new curbside recycling…

Thursday Jan 5, 2017

Residence broken into

Airdrie RCMP officers are asking for help from members of the public in…

Thursday Jan 5, 2017

RVS advance school registration opens Jan. 16

Rocky View Schools has made a change to the way it will process registration…

Thursday Jan 5, 2017

One third of Canadians admit to texting at red lights: poll

One third of Canadian drivers admitted to texting behind the wheel while…

Thursday Jan 5, 2017

Prosperous year of awareness for AIWC

As 2016 has officially come to a close, the Alberta Institute for Wildlife Conservation (AIWC) reflected on a year that brought much…

Thursday Jan 5, 2017

Airdrie forward gains wealth of experience in first year in…

A little more than a year after getting called up to the major junior ranks…

Thursday Jan 5, 2017

Third-year Thunder forward enjoying breakout season

The 2016-17 season has been a big one for the Airdrie Techmation Thunder as the …

Thursday Jan 5, 2017

Grade 12 forward helping young Chargers excel

For his determination to his team and the sport of basketball, Bert Church…

    Man killed during homicide investigation

    Sunday Jan 8, 2017

    Cochrane Eagle

    A man is dead after a homicide investigation in Morley resulted in a fire fight between RCMP and one suspect.

    One dead in shooting, one at large after RCMP serve arrest…

    Sunday Jan 8, 2017

    Rocky Mountain Outlook

    A man was shot and killed as the RCMP investigated a homicide on the Stoney Nakoda First Nation near Morley, Saturday (Jan. 7), while another man is wanted by …

    Vader lawyer asks for time served

    Saturday Jan 7, 2017

    St. Albert Gazette

    The Travis Vader case will finally be over Jan. 25 when Justice Denny Thomas announces his sentencing decision.

    Take a bite out of the Big Taste

    Thursday Jan 5, 2017

    Rocky Mountain Outlook

    Banff's Big Taste returns in January and the annual culinary event is bigger and even tastier than ever.

    Thursday Jan 5, 2017

    Rocky Mountain Outlook

    Canmore has launched a last minute push to bring either the 2017 youth/world junior biathlon championship in February or biathlon world cup races in March 2017 to town.

    Torch identified as trigger for Mount Royal fire

    Thursday Jan 5, 2017

    Rocky Mountain Outlook

    Almost 300 people escaped unharmed as fire ripped through the upper levels of Banffs historical Mount Royal Hotel in the early morning hours of Thursday (Dec. 29) ­ one …

    Boy with cystic fibrosis meets the team that played in his…

    Thursday Jan 5, 2017

    Cochrane Eagle

    Four-year-old Nate Chapin dazzled a dressing room of champion hockey players last week  all who wanted a chance to meet the little boy with cystic fibrosis and let him …

    Cochrane restaurants get recognition

    Thursday Jan 5, 2017

    Cochrane Eagle

    New year, new foods to try?

    Thursday Jan 5, 2017

    Cochrane Eagle

    Social media channels were abuzz this week with talk of the provincial carbon tax, which came into effect on Jan.1.

    Vader sentencing hearing continues

    Wednesday Jan 4, 2017

    St. Albert Gazette

    Travis Vaders application for sentence reduction in relation to alleged Charter violations was denied in part by the court Tuesday.

Thursday Dec 29, 2016

Chargers continue to roll with big win over Cavaliers

The Bert Church Chargers senior boys basketball team has faced adversity in the …

Thursday Dec 29, 2016

Youth steps up for Mustangs in tough win over Cochrane

In its final game of 2016, the George McDougall Mustangs senior boys basketball …

Thursday Dec 22, 2016

Banged up Chargers kick off season with defensive win

The Bert Church Chargers senior boys basketball team got its season off on the…

Thursday Dec 22, 2016

Airdries Vold takes second place at NFR in Vegas

Airdries own Jake Vold enjoyed an impressive outing at the 2016 Wrangler…

Thursday Dec 29, 2016

NYE Masquerade Ball unmasks domestic violence

Airdrie will be celebrating with an elegant evening of food, dancing and masks…

Thursday Dec 29, 2016

Fireworks and Festival of Lights ring in New Year

As 2016 ticks down on New Years Eve (NYE), families can celebrate with the…

Thursday Dec 22, 2016

Airdrie MLA to take on two new roles

A year-end update to the Wildrose shadow cabinet will see Airdrie MLA Angela…

Thursday Dec 22, 2016

Local family plays part in anti-violence music video

One Airdrie family is helping spread an anti-violence message to youth through…

Thursday Jan 5, 2017

Put down the phone

The Canadian Automobile Association (CAA) has released a troubling statistic  one third of Canadian drivers have admitted to texting while behind the wheel while stopped at a red light in the past month. (See full story on Page 22.)

Thursday Dec 22, 2016

Christmas: gratitude over greed

Sharing the most special day of the year can be difficult  between my family and my fiancés family that is.

Thursday Dec 22, 2016

Celebrate responsibly

Its the most wonderful time of the year, as they say.

Thursday Dec 15, 2016

Nearly 20,000 people have an Airdrie library card

Did you know that almost a third of Airdries population, nearly 20,000 people, have an Airdrie Public Library (APL) card?

