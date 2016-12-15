Thursday Dec 15, 2016
The senior season to remember for Brandon Tran of the W.H. Croxford Cavaliers…
The senior season to remember for Brandon Tran of the W.H. Croxford Cavaliers…
1. Health Co-op
The City of Airdrie is asking residents for their input into the issue of…
Children from low-income families in Airdrie will have the opportunity to…
Airdrie will be celebrating with an elegant evening of food, dancing and masks…
Recent changes to the Government of Albertas Community Initiatives Program…
Ice Castle rebuilt bigger and more dramatic
Saturday Dec 31, 2016
Winter in the Edmonton area is cold. But it can also be stunning, especially at the spectacular ice castle just inside the entrance at Hawrelak Park.
Annual Cochrane event to help girls a world away
Marathon Man Martin Parnell couldnt help but be moved by a group of girls and women who risked everything to run with him through the hills of Afghanistan last month.
Opposing politicians divided on how pipelines, carbon tax…
While fourth quarter economic forecasts are indicating Alberta may have hit the lowest point and is on the upswing for 2017, questions remain on how a provincial (or …
Family trumpets organ and tissue donation as the best gift…
Wednesday Dec 28, 2016
There are few gifts better to give or receive than the gifts of life. Thats the message being offered by one Morinville family whose patriarch is celebrating his fifth …
Penhold may start cracking down on speed
Tuesday Dec 27, 2016
PENHOLD - The community may take a second look at posted speed limits along Highway 2A through town after a child going to school was struck by a car while walking …
The Bert Church Chargers senior boys basketball team has faced adversity in the …
The Bert Church Chargers senior boys basketball team got its season off on the…
Airdries own Jake Vold enjoyed an impressive outing at the 2016 Wrangler…
Tyler Gallant of the Bert Church Chargers took home top defensive back honours…
A year-end update to the Wildrose shadow cabinet will see Airdrie MLA Angela…
One Airdrie family is helping spread an anti-violence message to youth through…
A six-month-old kitten is recovering at Crossfields Tails to Tell Animal…
An Airdrie makeup artists rendition of Bob Claus the black sheep brother of…
Sharing the most special day of the year can be difficult between my family and my fiancés family that is.
Its the most wonderful time of the year, as they say.
Did you know that almost a third of Airdries population, nearly 20,000 people, have an Airdrie Public Library (APL) card?
When I arrived in Airdrie last week to start as the new editor of the City View, I was hoping for a warm welcome from the community. Unfortunately, I didnt get it. I arrived to a deep freeze with temperatures hovering around the -30 C…
10/03/16
09/09/16
Linking the Community Festival
09/09/16
Poll Results:
Does Airdrie need a new pool?
|YES
|40%
|NO
|60%
Fireworks and Festival of Lights ring in New Year
December 29, 2016
NYE Masquerade Ball unmasks domestic violence
December 29, 2016
December 29, 2016