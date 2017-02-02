  • Airdrie's Dell impressing in new role with Sharks



    With the National Hockey League (NHL) reaching the unofficial midway point of the 2016-17 season  the All-Star break  Airdries Aaron Dell is rested and recharged for a push to the postseason with the San Jose Sharks....

  • Curbside recycling to include glass



    Airdrie residents will be able to throw their glass jars and bottles into their new blue carts when curbside recycling is introduced in the city in April, according to Susan Grimm, team leader, Waste and Recycling Services....

  • Airdrie country musicians start radio tour



    Airdrie country musician Dani-Lynn Trentham, 21, is embarking on a radio tour to showcase her new single Do It Like That.

  • Airdrie to get addition school board trustee



    Airdrie could have three school board trustees representing residents if a recommendation by Rocky View Schools (RVS) Board of Trustees is accepted by Alberta Education.

  • Former dean of U of C Medical School to head health co-operative



    Dr. Tom Feasby, a former dean of the Cumming School of Medicine at the University of Calgary, has been appointed president and CEO of the Airdrie and Area Health Benefits Co-operative (AAHBC).

Top Stories

Thursday Feb 2, 2017

Local News

Airdrie Fire Deptartment working to reduce per capita costs

Airdrie Fire Deptartment working to reduce per capita costs

The Airdrie Fire Department (AFD) continues to provide excellent service and value, according to its fire chief, despite the fact the…

Thursday Feb 2, 2017

Local News

Liquor stolen from Woodside Golf Course

Two men allegedly stole approximately $200 worth of alcohol from the Woodside…

Thursday Feb 2, 2017

Local News

Youth can apply to be Mayor for a Day

If youre in grades 5 to 12, nows the time to get your application in to take…

Thursday Feb 2, 2017

Local News

Genesis Place seeking fitness centre feedback

Staff at Genesis Place Recreation Centre are asking users of the second floor…

Thursday Feb 2, 2017

Local Entertainment

Chestermere Therapy Dogs Society coming to Airdrie

Chestermere Therapy Dogs Society coming to Airdrie

The Chestermere Therapy Dogs Society (CTDS) is looking to expand its services and begin operating in schools and seniors facilities in…

Thursday Feb 2, 2017

Local Sports

Opportunity knocks for Thunder in final weekend

With just one week remaining in the Heritage Junior Hockey League (HJHL)…

Thursday Feb 2, 2017

Local Sports

Edge kicks off trampoline season

The Airdrie Edge Trampoline and Tumble athletes got their 2017 season off to a…

Thursday Feb 2, 2017

Local Sports

Local arm wrestling club looking for new members

An Airdrie couple is looking to help grow the sport of arm wrestling in the…

Contests

From Around The Province

  • Crosswalk included in 53K 'branding' project

    Former Gens players re-live glory of championship wins

    Thursday Feb 2, 2017

    Cochrane Eagle

    Picture it: 2008.

  • Crosswalk included in 53K 'branding' project

    Human remains discovered

    Thursday Feb 2, 2017

    Cochrane Eagle

    Two sets of human remains were found west of Cochrane this past week.

  • Crosswalk included in 53K 'branding' project

    Calgary EMS demand slows rural response, paramedics

    Thursday Feb 2, 2017

    Cochrane Eagle

    Some paramedics are concerned that increased pressures on Calgary ambulances could put those in need of emergency services in rural communities at risk.

  • Crosswalk included in 53K 'branding' project

    Super Scotties for Kleibrink

    Wednesday Feb 1, 2017

    St. Albert Gazette

    Shannon Kleibrink was crowned the Queen of Hearts at the 2017 Jiffy Lube Alberta Scotties.

  • Crosswalk included in 53K 'branding' project

    Ban on puppy sales sought

    Monday Jan 30, 2017

    Okotoks Western Wheel

    The Town of Okotoks should ban the sale of dogs and cats in commercial properties in Okotoks, say people at a Jan. 29 demonstration in front of a local pet store.

  • Crosswalk included in 53K 'branding' project

    Kleibrink back on top of Alberta

    Monday Jan 30, 2017

    Okotoks Western Wheel

    Never count out a champion.

  • Crosswalk included in 53K 'branding' project

    Khan quits PC race

    Saturday Jan 28, 2017

    St. Albert Gazette

    Former St. Albert MLA Stephen Khan dropped out of the Progressive Conservative leadership race after he says the campaign had become more about the antics of party …

Sports

Thursday Feb 2, 2017

Local Sports

Airdronian joins Golden Bears football program

As the end of the 2016-17 school year gets ever nearer, Airdronian Matthew…

Thursday Jan 26, 2017

Local Sports

Airdrie Aces athletes cash in at Golden Bear Open

The impressive 2016-17 season continued for the Airdrie Aces Athletic Club at…

Thursday Jan 26, 2017

Local Sports

Airdronian aids new team to best season in years

During his first year with the Calgary Canucks, Airdries Jordan McConnell is…

Thursday Jan 26, 2017

Local Sports

Sky High Twirlers kick off season at first-ever Pan Pacific…

The Airdrie Sky High Twirlers got its 2017 competitive season started early…

More Sports...

Community

Thursday Feb 2, 2017

Local Entertainment

Airdrie Navy League looking for adult volunteers

The president of the local cadet corps is looking for adults to volunteer as…

Thursday Jan 26, 2017

Local Entertainment

Unity in the Community initiative brings charities together

Several of Airdries charities and non-profit organizations are teaming up with …

Thursday Jan 26, 2017

Local Entertainment

Local artists to be recognized at third annual AMNA

Local artists will be recognized at the third annual TD Canada Trust Airdrie…

Thursday Jan 26, 2017

Local Entertainment

Airdrie author shares story of spiritual awakening

An Airdrie author is sharing her story of spiritual awakening with her first…

More Community...

Opinion

Thursday Feb 2, 2017

Editorial

Rhetoric matters

There has been a disturbing trend that has grown over the past number of years with the changing political landscape - dog whistle politics.

Thursday Feb 2, 2017

Column

Let's keep the conversation going

This years Bell Lets Talk Day saw a new record of 131,705,010 million tweets, …

Thursday Jan 26, 2017

Editorial

A big win for Canada

There has been a lot of doom and gloom surrounding the election of Donald Trump as U.S. President. But after his first few days in office, the biggest impact hes had on Canada is signing an executive order to approve the Keystone XL…

Thursday Jan 26, 2017

Column

Fact = truth

Recently, the press secretary for newly minted U.S. President Donald Trump came under fire for asserting more people watched Trumps inauguration than any other in history. He got his facts wrong but Trumps campaign manager Kellyanne…

More Opinion...

Latest Gallery

Latest eEdition

eEdition
Click Here for the Latest eEdition.
Past editions can be accessed by clicking the 'Archive' tab on the left from the current eEdition.

Also on Airdrie City View

ACV - Special Features Airdrie Obits

Community Events

Upcoming Events
  