  • Former dean of U of C Medical School to head health co-operative



    Dr. Tom Feasby, a former dean of the Cumming School of Medicine at the University of Calgary, has been appointed president and CEO of the Airdrie and Area Health Benefits Co-operative (AAHBC).

  • Thunder continues strong 2017 with dominant wins



    The Airdrie Techmation Thunder is continuing to roll in the Heritage Junior Hockey League (HJHL), clinching its spot in the HJHL playoffs and now jostling for home-ice advantage through the post-season.

  • Community Kitchen welcomes public with open house



    The Airdrie Rotary Community Kitchen is hosting its first open house event Jan. 24 and inviting the public to discover what cooking together can really do.

  • Mandated growth management board in the offing



    With the province intending to mandate the establishment of a Calgary Metropolitan Region Growth Management Board (CMB), the City of Airdrie has an opportunity to provide feedback on the draft framework, according to Leona Esau, intergovernmental...

  • City outlines plan for downtown visioning exercise



    Residents wanting to have a say in how downtown Airdrie is developed in the future will have multiple chances to provide input as the City of Airdrie outlined its process for public consultation Jan. 16.

Top Stories

Thursday Jan 19, 2017

Local News

RVC lays out plans in State of County

RVC lays out plans in State of County

The Airdrie Chamber of Commerces State of the County luncheon gave local residents and business owners the opportunity to hear an update…

Thursday Jan 19, 2017

Local News

Counterfeit bills used at 7-Eleven

Airdrie RCMP officers are looking for a man who allegedly recently used three…

Thursday Jan 19, 2017

Local News

Province cuts small business tax

Beginning Jan. 1, Albertas small business tax rate was cut to two per cent…

Thursday Jan 19, 2017

Local News

Request for no parking signs denied

A request from a resident for no parking signs on Luxstone Square has been…

Thursday Jan 19, 2017

Local Entertainment

January Future Star from Airdrie

January Future Star from Airdrie

The single Four Leaf Clover by Airdrie musician Christian Hudson will be heard on radio stations coast-to-coast during his tenure as Bell …

Thursday Jan 19, 2017

Local Sports

Football coach takes on new role in new season

Airdrie-based football coach Chris Glass says he is humbled to take on his…

Thursday Jan 19, 2017

Local Sports

Local luger named to Podium Alberta program

Airdrie luger Colton Clarke was among the list of more than 250 amateur…

Thursday Jan 19, 2017

Local Sports

Local quarterback commits to Golden Bears

After putting his final high school semester behind him  one of the most…

Contests

From Around The Province

  • Crosswalk included in 53K 'branding' project

    Social media post leads to suspect

    Thursday Jan 26, 2017

    Cochrane Eagle

    It all started with a Facebook post.

  • Crosswalk included in 53K 'branding' project

    Lindsay's Kids helps youth play winter sports

    Thursday Jan 26, 2017

    Cochrane Eagle

    The late Lindsay Kimmett didnt get a chance to have children, but if she had, theres little doubt Lindsays Kids would have loved ringette and hockey as much as she did.

  • New university course teaches Stoney Nakoda language

    Thursday Jan 26, 2017

    Cochrane Eagle

    A new course through the University of Calgary will help strengthen the language of the Stoney Nakoda people and revive the dream one Nation member had with his late …

  • Crosswalk included in 53K 'branding' project

    'We need more' RVS

    Thursday Jan 26, 2017

    Cochrane Eagle

    Rocky View Schools (RVS) admitted Wednesday that it works toward building more schools by design.

  • Crosswalk included in 53K 'branding' project

    Vader sentenced to life in prison

    Wednesday Jan 25, 2017

    St. Albert Gazette

    In an intense moment of relief to the family, an Alberta justice sentenced Travis Vader to life in prison with no chance of parole for seven years for killing …

  • Crosswalk included in 53K 'branding' project

    Healing garden construction to begin this summer

    Saturday Jan 21, 2017

    St. Albert Gazette

    Several St.-Albert-area projects including a healing garden will move forward thanks to about $400,000 in federal matching grant money.

Sports

Thursday Jan 19, 2017

Local Sports

Chargers and Mustangs remain undefeated

Two of Airdries senior basketball teams continue to be the beasts of the Rocky …

Thursday Jan 12, 2017

Local Sports

Airdronian making best of opportunity with Ice

In his second season of major junior hockey, Airdries Barrett Sheen is…

Thursday Jan 12, 2017

Local Sports

Thunder thump Thrashers to kick off 2017

The Airdrie Techmation Thunder kicked off 2017 in a huge way with an impressive …

Thursday Jan 12, 2017

Local Sports

Airdrie duo earns redemption in Macs Midget Final

Exactly one year after falling in the 2015 Macs Midget Tournament Final, the Rocky Mountain Raiders were back in the final on Jan. 1, 2017 and this time the team was ready to finish what it started a year earlier.

More Sports...

Community

Thursday Jan 12, 2017

Local Entertainment

BGCA bringing New York City to Airdrie

If you missed spending New Years Eve in New York City, youll have a second…

Thursday Jan 12, 2017

Local Entertainment

Residents encouraged to spread kindness

A little kindness goes a long way. Thats why a group of Airdrie women are…

Thursday Jan 12, 2017

Local Entertainment

Bert Church Theatre welcomes new manager

Airdrie resident Theresa Cochran is the new face of the Bert Church Live…

Thursday Jan 5, 2017

Local Entertainment

Open mic sendoff celebration says goodbye to host

A key character of open mic night at Bambino's Neighbourhood Pub is saying…

More Community...

Opinion

Thursday Jan 19, 2017

Letters to the Editor

Won't toe the party line

Re: Council to grapple with code of conduct Airdrie City View, Jan. 12, 2017, Page 1.

Thursday Jan 19, 2017

Column

Why Jericho should win the Royal Rumble

When the last body is thrown over the ropes at the Royal Rumble on Jan. 29, it would be in the best storytelling interest of the WWE to have Chris Jericho on the giving end of that toss to win it all.

Thursday Jan 19, 2017

Editorial

Reality star not needed

On the eve of a reality TV star and apparent billionaire being inaugurated as the next United States president, our own homegrown reality TV star and apparent billionaire has announced he is running for the federal Conservative Party…

Thursday Jan 19, 2017

Letters to the Editor

NDP has dangerous viewpoints

Canadian governments should not have extremist attitudes. Alberta Premier Rachel Notley is running an extremist government. They are dangerous with their views.

More Opinion...

Latest Gallery

Latest eEdition

eEdition
Click Here for the Latest eEdition.
Past editions can be accessed by clicking the 'Archive' tab on the left from the current eEdition.

WebPoll

Poll Results:

Will you support Kevin O'Leary in his Conservative leadership bid?

Yes 23%
No 77%

Show Results from Previous Polls

Also on Airdrie City View

ACV - Special Features Airdrie Obits

Community Events

Upcoming Events
  