  • Local healthcare finds champion in 2016



    It will take a new approach to bring adequate healthcare to Airdrie, according to the board of directors of the Airdrie and Area Health Benefits Co-operative (AAHBC). The organization made great strides in 2016 and promises to push ahead in 2017...

  • Youth steps up for Mustangs in tough win over Cochrane



    In its final game of 2016, the George McDougall Mustangs senior boys basketball team needed a gutsy effort against the Cochrane Cobras to remain perfect in the Rocky View Sports Association (RVSA) and continue to be the top team in the league....

  • 2016 the year of generosity and resilience: mayor



    As 2016 comes to a close, Airdrie Mayor Peter Brown took the time to ponder all that had happened, saying he was most impressed by the resilience of Airdrie residents, despite the downturn in Albertas economy.

  • Fireworks and Festival of Lights ring in New Year



    As 2016 ticks down on New Years Eve (NYE), families can celebrate with the annual fireworks display over Ed Eggerer Athletic Park followed by a family-friendly party to close out the Airdrie Festival of Lights (AFOL).

  • AFOLS finding it difficult to keep the lights on



    This year is proving to be a challenging one for the Airdrie Festival of Lights Society (AFOLS) as it struggles to keep the lights on.

  • Carbon tax to cost city $100,000 in 2017



    City of Airdrie officials say the NDP governments carbon tax, which takes effect Jan. 1, will cost the municipality approximately $100,000 in 2017 and $150,000 in 2018.

Thursday Dec 15, 2016

Airdrie Victory Church hosts free community meal

Airdrie Victory Church hosts free community meal

The Airdrie Victory Church is inviting the community to connect this festive season in fellowship and a home cooked meal on Friday, Dec. 16.

Thursday Dec 15, 2016

Croxford Cavalier captures RVSA top running back award

The senior season to remember for Brandon Tran of the W.H. Croxford Cavaliers…

Thursday Dec 29, 2016

Newsmakers of the year

1. Health Co-op

Thursday Dec 15, 2016

Residents asked for feedback regarding family violence

The City of Airdrie is asking residents for their input into the issue of…

Thursday Dec 29, 2016

Man charged in assault

Man charged in assault

RCMP officers have charged a 37-year-old man from Valleyview with assault and theft under $5,000 following an incident at CrossIron Mills…

Thursday Dec 15, 2016

Gifts donated for less fortunate childrens parents

Children from low-income families in Airdrie will have the opportunity to…

Thursday Dec 29, 2016

NYE Masquerade Ball unmasks domestic violence

Airdrie will be celebrating with an elegant evening of food, dancing and masks…

Thursday Dec 15, 2016

Changes to grant program could benefit local groups

Recent changes to the Government of Albertas Community Initiatives Program…

    Ice Castle rebuilt bigger and more dramatic

    Saturday Dec 31, 2016

    St. Albert Gazette

    Winter in the Edmonton area is cold. But it can also be stunning, especially at the spectacular ice castle just inside the entrance at Hawrelak Park.

    Annual Cochrane event to help girls a world away

    Thursday Dec 29, 2016

    Cochrane Eagle

    Marathon Man Martin Parnell couldnt help but be moved by a group of girls and women who risked everything to run with him through the hills of Afghanistan last month.

    Opposing politicians divided on how pipelines, carbon tax…

    Thursday Dec 29, 2016

    Cochrane Eagle

    While fourth quarter economic forecasts are indicating Alberta may have hit the lowest point and is on the upswing for 2017, questions remain on how a provincial (or …

    Family trumpets organ and tissue donation as the best gift…

    Wednesday Dec 28, 2016

    St. Albert Gazette

    There are few gifts better to give or receive than the gifts of life. Thats the message being offered by one Morinville family whose patriarch is celebrating his fifth …

    Penhold may start cracking down on speed

    Tuesday Dec 27, 2016

    Innisfail Province

    PENHOLD - The community may take a second look at posted speed limits along Highway 2A through town after a child going to school was struck by a car while walking …

Thursday Dec 29, 2016

Chargers continue to roll with big win over Cavaliers

The Bert Church Chargers senior boys basketball team has faced adversity in the …

Thursday Dec 22, 2016

Banged up Chargers kick off season with defensive win

The Bert Church Chargers senior boys basketball team got its season off on the…

Thursday Dec 22, 2016

Airdries Vold takes second place at NFR in Vegas

Airdries own Jake Vold enjoyed an impressive outing at the 2016 Wrangler…

Thursday Dec 22, 2016

Chargers Gallant earns honour in senior season

Tyler Gallant of the Bert Church Chargers took home top defensive back honours…

Thursday Dec 22, 2016

Airdrie MLA to take on two new roles

A year-end update to the Wildrose shadow cabinet will see Airdrie MLA Angela…

Thursday Dec 22, 2016

Local family plays part in anti-violence music video

One Airdrie family is helping spread an anti-violence message to youth through…

Thursday Dec 22, 2016

Kitten gets community funded leg amputation

A six-month-old kitten is recovering at Crossfields Tails to Tell Animal…

Thursday Dec 22, 2016

Airdrie artist tops Calgary makeup effects competition

An Airdrie makeup artists rendition of Bob Claus  the black sheep brother of…

Thursday Dec 22, 2016

Christmas: gratitude over greed

Sharing the most special day of the year can be difficult  between my family and my fiancés family that is.

Thursday Dec 22, 2016

Celebrate responsibly

Its the most wonderful time of the year, as they say.

Thursday Dec 15, 2016

Nearly 20,000 people have an Airdrie library card

Did you know that almost a third of Airdries population, nearly 20,000 people, have an Airdrie Public Library (APL) card?

Thursday Dec 15, 2016

A not-so-warm welcome

When I arrived in Airdrie last week to start as the new editor of the City View, I was hoping for a warm welcome from the community. Unfortunately, I didnt get it. I arrived to a deep freeze with temperatures hovering around the -30 C…

