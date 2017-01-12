  • Council to grapple with code of conduct



    Airdrie city council wont be getting any help from the provincial government in drafting a new code of conduct for elected officials. Council had anticipated there would be changes to the Municipal Government Act (MGA), which it hoped to use when...

  • Airdrie Dads looking to bring Hockeyville to Airdrie



    The Airdrie Dads Facebook group is looking to bring an annual NHL tradition to Airdrie with the help of the community to help renovate a local arena.

  • Bert Church Theatre welcomes new manager



    Airdrie resident Theresa Cochran is the new face of the Bert Church Live Theatre (BCLT) after taking over as theatre manager at the beginning of November.

  • Small decrease in property assessments recorded



    The value of residential properties in Airdrie has stayed fairly stable despite the downturn in Albertas economy, according to City of Airdrie assessor Val Cottreau.

Thursday Jan 12, 2017

Airdrie RCMP officers are asking for help from the public in identifying a man who allegedly assaulted a woman outside of CrossIron Mills…

Organizations join forces to host information session

Three Airdrie organizations have joined forces to put on an information session …

Program to assist with reducing carbon footprints

The provincial government has established a program to assist non-profit…

Airdronians to participate in nationwide mural

Non-profit organizations across Alberta will have the opportunity to apply for…

If you missed spending New Years Eve in New York City, youll have a second chance to enjoy that experience Feb. 25 when the Boys and…

Residents encouraged to spread kindness

A little kindness goes a long way. Thats why a group of Airdrie women are…

Airdronian making best of opportunity with Ice

In his second season of major junior hockey, Airdries Barrett Sheen is…

Thunder thump Thrashers to kick off 2017

The Airdrie Techmation Thunder kicked off 2017 in a huge way with an impressive …

    Deep Freeze: A Byzantine Winter Festival  one to check out

    Grab your coat, hat, toque and mitts and embrace this weekends sunny, crisp weather.

    Banff RCMP shut down illegal marijuana dispensary

    Banff RCMP have shut down an illegal marijuana dispensary in the resort town this week, executing a search warrant on the recently opened smoke shop in the …

    Syrians find refuge in town

    After waiting nearly a year to hear the news, a Syrian family learned it would be emigrating to Okotoks in December.

    Few surprises in this year's bird count

    The bird with a face-full of jam was once again the star of this years St. Albert bird count.

Airdrie duo earns redemption in Macs Midget Final

Exactly one year after falling in the 2015 Macs Midget Tournament Final, the Rocky Mountain Raiders were back in the final on Jan. 1, 2017 and this time the team was ready to finish what it started a year earlier.

Thunder refocused

Its a new year and a new focus for the Airdrie Techmation Thunder as the team…

Third-year Thunder forward enjoying breakout season

The 2016-17 season has been a big one for the Airdrie Techmation Thunder as the …

Grade 12 forward helping young Chargers excel

For his determination to his team and the sport of basketball, Bert Church…

Open mic sendoff celebration says goodbye to host

A key character of open mic night at Bambino's Neighbourhood Pub is saying…

Prosperous year of awareness for AIWC

As 2016 has officially come to a close, the Alberta Institute for Wildlife…

NYE Masquerade Ball unmasks domestic violence

Airdrie will be celebrating with an elegant evening of food, dancing and masks…

Fireworks and Festival of Lights ring in New Year

As 2016 ticks down on New Years Eve (NYE), families can celebrate with the…

Let's talk about mental illness

Kindness changes everything.

Council solidarity

There are many aspects of political life that can be challenging  the constant scrutiny of the media and the public, the fight for what the politicians think is right and the knowledge that their current term may very well be their last.

Cant use natl parks too much

Whoopee, Ive got my free national parks pass.

Put down the phone

The Canadian Automobile Association (CAA) has released a troubling statistic  one third of Canadian drivers have admitted to texting while behind the wheel while stopped at a red light in the past month. (See full story on Page 22.)

