  • Airdronian aids new team to best season in years



    During his first year with the Calgary Canucks, Airdries Jordan McConnell is not only enjoying a career year, but is also in the midst of a potentially deep playoff run with his new team.

  • Painter helps ADVAS through art sales



    One Airdrie artist is using his brushstrokes to support the Airdrie and District Victims Assistance Society (ADVAS) by donating the proceeds of his paintings until the end of June.

  • Airdrie business makes fast growth list



    The growth of Airdrie-based business The I.T. Company has earned it a spot on Alberta Ventures Fast Growth 50 list for 2017.

  • Airdrie mom concerned about safety of crosswalk



    An Airdrie mother is concerned about the safety of children crossing Summerfield Boulevard at Springwood Crescent S.E. to catch the school bus after she said she witnessed a number of near misses since school resumed in September....

  • Former dean of U of C Medical School to head health co-operative



    Dr. Tom Feasby, a former dean of the Cumming School of Medicine at the University of Calgary, has been appointed president and CEO of the Airdrie and Area Health Benefits Co-operative (AAHBC).

Thursday Jan 26, 2017

Local News

Economic Development launches microsite for entrepreneurs

Economic Development launches microsite for entrepreneurs

Airdrie Economic Development is working with Calgary-based tech startup Local Intel to develop a microsite for small business and…

Thursday Jan 26, 2017

Local News

Rollover leaves truck driver in hospital

Traffic on Range Road 11 north of Highway 566 was tied up for a number of hours …

Thursday Jan 26, 2017

Local Sports

Grant helps offset Ron Ebbesen upgrade costs

A project that was already in the midst of being completed got a major boost when the City of Airdrie was named as one of the recipients of the Canada 150 Community Infrastructure Plan (CIP) Jan. 18.

Thursday Jan 26, 2017

Local News

Youth asked for feedback on city engagement

Airdrie youth, ages 12 to 24, have a chance to provide the City of Airdrie with …

Thursday Jan 26, 2017

Local Entertainment

Local podcast opens conversation about cannabis

Local podcast opens conversation about cannabis

A new local podcast is opening the door to an ongoing conversation about the controversial topic of cannabis.

Thursday Jan 26, 2017

Local Entertainment

Airdrie author shares story of spiritual awakening

An Airdrie author is sharing her story of spiritual awakening with her first…

Thursday Jan 26, 2017

Local Sports

Sky High Twirlers kick off season at first-ever Pan Pacific…

The Airdrie Sky High Twirlers got its 2017 competitive season started early…

Thursday Jan 26, 2017

Local Sports

Airdrie Aces athletes cash in at Golden Bear Open

The impressive 2016-17 season continued for the Airdrie Aces Athletic Club at…

    Super Scotties for Kleibrink

    Wednesday Feb 1, 2017

    St. Albert Gazette

    Shannon Kleibrink was crowned the Queen of Hearts at the 2017 Jiffy Lube Alberta Scotties.

    Khan quits PC race

    Saturday Jan 28, 2017

    St. Albert Gazette

    Former St. Albert MLA Stephen Khan dropped out of the Progressive Conservative leadership race after he says the campaign had become more about the antics of party …

    No simple answer to bear deaths on rails

    Thursday Jan 26, 2017

    Rocky Mountain Outlook

    After a five-year joint research project between Parks Canada and Canadian Pacific Railway to look specifically at grizzly bear deaths on the rail line, studies have …

    Social media post leads to suspect

    Thursday Jan 26, 2017

    Cochrane Eagle

    It all started with a Facebook post.

    Lindsay's Kids helps youth play winter sports

    Thursday Jan 26, 2017

    Cochrane Eagle

    The late Lindsay Kimmett didnt get a chance to have children, but if she had, theres little doubt Lindsays Kids would have loved ringette and hockey as much as she did.

  • New university course teaches Stoney Nakoda language

    Thursday Jan 26, 2017

    Cochrane Eagle

    A new course through the University of Calgary will help strengthen the language of the Stoney Nakoda people and revive the dream one Nation member had with his late …

    'We need more' RVS

    Thursday Jan 26, 2017

    Cochrane Eagle

    Rocky View Schools (RVS) admitted Wednesday that it works toward building more schools by design.

Sports

Thursday Jan 26, 2017

Local Sports

Thunder stays tight in division race with win over Coaldale

The Heritage Junior Hockey League (HJHL) playoff race is heating up and the…

Thursday Jan 19, 2017

Local Sports

Thunder continues strong 2017 with dominant wins

The Airdrie Techmation Thunder is continuing to roll in the Heritage Junior…

Thursday Jan 19, 2017

Local Sports

Local luger named to Podium Alberta program

Airdrie luger Colton Clarke was among the list of more than 250 amateur…

Thursday Jan 19, 2017

Local Sports

Local quarterback commits to Golden Bears

After putting his final high school semester behind him  one of the most…

Community

Thursday Jan 26, 2017

Local Entertainment

Local artists to be recognized at third annual AMNA

Local artists will be recognized at the third annual TD Canada Trust Airdrie…

Thursday Jan 19, 2017

Local Entertainment

Community Kitchen welcomes public with open house

The Airdrie Rotary Community Kitchen is hosting its first open house event Jan. …

Thursday Jan 19, 2017

Local Entertainment

January Future Star from Airdrie

The single Four Leaf Clover by Airdrie musician Christian Hudson will be…

Thursday Jan 12, 2017

Local Entertainment

BGCA bringing New York City to Airdrie

If you missed spending New Years Eve in New York City, youll have a second…

Opinion

Thursday Jan 26, 2017

Editorial

A big win for Canada

There has been a lot of doom and gloom surrounding the election of Donald Trump as U.S. President. But after his first few days in office, the biggest impact hes had on Canada is signing an executive order to approve the Keystone XL…

Thursday Jan 26, 2017

Column

Fact = truth

Recently, the press secretary for newly minted U.S. President Donald Trump came under fire for asserting more people watched Trumps inauguration than any other in history. He got his facts wrong but Trumps campaign manager Kellyanne…

Thursday Jan 19, 2017

Letters to the Editor

Won't toe the party line

Re: Council to grapple with code of conduct Airdrie City View, Jan. 12, 2017, Page 1.

Thursday Jan 19, 2017

Column

Why Jericho should win the Royal Rumble

When the last body is thrown over the ropes at the Royal Rumble on Jan. 29, it would be in the best storytelling interest of the WWE to have Chris Jericho on the giving end of that toss to win it all.

